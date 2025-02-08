Lemon rate shoots up while carrots get cheaper; check out the vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 8

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded fluctuations on Saturday.

According to traders at the market, lemons are being sold at Rs 60 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 50 on February 5.

The price of Ooty carrots saw a dip of Rs 10 today, with the vegetable being sold at Rs 40 from Rs 50 on February 5.

On February 8, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, onions at Rs 34/kg, tomatoes at Rs 25/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 90/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 40/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.