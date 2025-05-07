Lemon & drumstick get cheaper, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 7

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market saw major fluctuations on May 7, with some items witnessing a drop.

Lemon which were priced at Rs 180 per kg on May 4 saw a drop of Rs 20, reaching Rs 160 per kg today.

According to traders at the market, drumstick is being sold at Rs 50 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 70 on February May 4.

On May 4, green chillies were being sold at Rs 45 per kg and cost Rs 25 per kg today, marking a dip of Rs 20.

Yam and carrots have also recorded a price decrease of Rs 10 each, with yam now priced at Rs 50 per kg, and carrot at Rs 30 per kg.
















