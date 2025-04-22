Lemon, beans get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Apr 22

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on April 22 (Tuesday), with some items witnessing an increase.

According to traders at the market, the price of lemons, which was sold at Rs 120 per kg on April 20, has increased by Rs 30 today and is now being sold at Rs 150/kg.

Beans was priced at Rs 60/kg on April 22 and it has been increased to Rs 80/kg today.

On April 22, onions continue to be sold at Rs 20/kg, tomatoes at Rs 15/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 15/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 20/kg.



















