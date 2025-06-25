Learn the art of Gothic calligraphy

CHENNAI: Gothic script emerged in Europe in the 12th century and changed the future of written language.

It was the script of the Gutenberg Bible, the world’s first printed book, and became the visual backbone of knowledge, faith, and formality for centuries.

With its tall, angular strokes, strong rhythm, and dramatic contrast, Gothic calligraphy carries both structure and expression. Its influence continues today.

To introduce Gothic calligraphy to Chennaiites, Apparao Galleries is hosting a three-day workshop called The Architecture of Ink.

At this immersive workshop, participants will learn the foundational strokes, structure, and personal expression of this bold and architectural writing style.

The workshop dates are June 27 and 28, from 3 to 5 pm, and July 5, from 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

This event is part of The Craftpreneur Series, which celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and meaningful enterprise. For details, contact: 98843 62520.