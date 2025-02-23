Lawyer, law student held for beating mentally-ill man to death in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old mentally-ill man was allegedly beaten to death by a lawyer and law student in the Tambaram area on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the Tambaram bus stand when the victim, Ranganathan, accidentally opened the door of the car in which the two accused were travelling. They were headed to a family function.

The lawyer, Manikandan, and law student, Vinod, allegedly assaulted Ranganathan, even as a policeman tried to intervene, causing him to fall and hit his head on a concrete slab, resulting in his death.

The Tambaram police have arrested the duo and registered a case.

The investigation revealed that Rangnathan had been missing from his home in the Ayanavaram area since January 19 and had been wandering around the Tambaram bus stand and railway station areas.