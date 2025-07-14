Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Violators can be sued for copyright infringement in the court of law

Violators can be sued for copyright infringement in the court of law

As an emerging artist, I have published many of my artworks in the public domain to build a strong portfolio and reach potential buyers. Recently, I was shocked to discover that part of my art was used by a publication without my permission, apparently generated using AI, without giving any credit. They didn’t use my artwork in full; instead, they used a portion of it, and the entire AI-generated image might have been lifted from various artists, including me. What are my legal options for suing the publication, given that only part of it is mine?

— R Dhinesh, Chennai

Intellectual property theft and copyright infringement are more prevalent in our country than other parts of the world. Few believe that such acts are not only unethical but also punishable offences under law. You can sue the violators for copyright infringement in the court of law and also get restraining orders against the perpetrators. When Ilaiyaraaja sued such violators, people did not accept it as a serious violation of the law and only sympathised with the violators. Unless we enhance the understanding of common man and set higher standards, such violations will become common occurrences.

Ceiling on medical charges and affordable insurance needed, or move consumer court

Health insurance providers, including prominent ones, have started fleecing hapless customers through hefty premiums, which keep on increasing annually. Most of them, for a few years, have been hoodwinking customers who have believed that taking insurance to guard against health issues is beneficial. However, after some years, they have started feeling the pinch, with most of the insurance firms only interested in gobbling premiums and not taking care of their customers. Some of them also do not issue health cards for cashless treatments and delay claims of hapless victims. Is there a way to rein in these firms from harassing customers with hefty premiums and torturing them with delays in releasing claims? More than 90 per cent of the insured are unhappy with these firms and are waiting till the age of 70 to get free health insurance provided by the Union Government. Why are the private insurers not controlled from charging huge premiums and also restrained from imposing 18% GST on the annual premiums, which compounds the misery?

— Radhamohan, Madhavaram, Chennai

When governments have given up health protection from their agendas and policies, the only way for people is to go for private health systems with huge expenses, which most can never afford. Either there must be a ceiling on such medical charges, or affordable state insurance with comprehensive coverage. There is an ombudsman for general insurance whom you can approach or move the consumer court for deficiency of service.