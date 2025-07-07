Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | HC ordered removal of illegal hoardings nearly 20 years ago itself, civic body has to follow it

HC ordered removal of illegal hoardings nearly 20 years ago itself, civic body has to follow it

Huge outdoor hoardings like flag masts are 'demons' in a city bragging itself as ‘Singara Chennai’. The beautiful title for the sprawling city emerged from the dreams of making it like the city of Singapore. Have we at least reached 5 per cent of achieving the dream vision? Authorities, including the Mayor of the city, are making visits abroad to study the process of beautification, but nothing on the ground. They fail to remove even illegal billboards. We only read about these hoardings falling on the public and claiming precious lives. Even councillors do not bother about illegal hoardings in their wards. The least the authorities can do is to book those putting up the hoardings with hefty fines, so that they do not repeat such an offence. Even the lawkeepers are often seen turning a blind eye to such illegal activities. Can the court of law do something to instil some civic sense in the offenders and authorities alike?

-- Madan Babu, Madhavaram, Chennai

Hoardings (billboards) are a menace in our civic life. Nearly 20 years ago, in 2006, I, sitting in a division bench, had ordered the pulling down of all hoardings in public places. Our order was upheld by the Supreme Court. Despite all this, the civic authorities fail to act against new hoardings that crop up here and there. The only two areas spared are Anna Salai and the GST Road adjacent to Chennai Airport. Both the advertising agencies and political parties are bent upon violating the norms. There is a reaction only when someone dies, or when these illegal hoardings fall on someone. It is high time a comprehensive law is enacted to regulate the putting up of hoardings in public view, whether from public or private buildings adjacent to roads.

---

The public should resolve to stop buying to ensure effective regulation of firecracker units

Can we term mounting deaths in firecracker units, predominantly in Virudhunagar district, as mere accidents, given that such incidents are happening in supposedly protected confines of factories under supervision, with clearance from various government agencies? How do officials go scot free despite repeated blasts, even in licensed firecracker units? What can the civil society do best over the deaths of illiterate, marginalised people, who mayn’t be aware of the landmine they are in or might be left with no other choice to make a livelihood?

— S Ramachandran, Anna Nagar, Chennai

Virudhunagar district (including Sivakasi) comes into the news whenever there is a fire incident at a cracker unit. This is not only in TN. Recently, in Andhra Pradesh, a similar blast killed several people. The engagement of child labour in these places was greatly curtailed thanks to the proactive steps taken by the Supreme Court. Whether the entire industry can be closed is a doubtful proposition.

It is not that the firecracker industry alone is dangerous. The recent explosion in a drug factory in Telangana is a pointer. But, apart from the safety angle, unless there is consumer resistance to boycotting bursting of firecrackers during festivals, there is no end to their manufacture or usage.