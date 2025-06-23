Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Declaring caste, religion not mandatory for caste enumeration in the upcoming census

Declaring caste, religion not mandatory for caste enumeration in the upcoming census

Are individuals legally required to provide proof of their caste during the census survey? Can they choose not to disclose their caste or prefer not to be associated with a specific religion or caste? Do they have the choice to skip questions during enumeration? Is there any guarantee that the details shared will not be used against them or misused other than for a common cause?

-- Bala Rajaraman, Pallikaranai

The census is a national exercise, and everyone is expected to participate in it. As far as possible, the answers given by you must be truthful and accurate. As for the disclosure of the caste or religion, it is optional. You can always say that you do not belong to any caste or religion, and it will be accordingly recorded by the Census staff.

Barricades on roads aggravating situation; opting for public transport could help a bit

Barricades strewn all over the streets are a common sight wherever we go in Chennai city. Interestingly, the same is never questioned or properly dealt with. This is despite mishaps happening solely due to this. While cops proudly claim that the deteriorating accident count, they turn a blind eye to these life-threatening barricades. They think they are doing a great service in controlling the traffic, but it's just the opposite. They do not man most of the barricades placed on the streets. Unfortunately, they are also placed in dark spots where streetlights don’t reach or even burn. Barricades at vital signals are understandable, but right in the middle of roads, where no constable or officer is stationed, is questionable. Cops never take responsibility for the fatalities caused by these hurdles, as they have enough excuses with them. Why is the court not taking cognisance of such hazardous measures implemented by the guardians of law? Why can’t they be educated on the anomalies caused by these actions?

--Bobby C, Madhavaram

Putting barricades on the roads arbitrarily by the police always creates more problems than it attempts to solve. With the laying of Metro Rail tracks, our traffic system has been thrown out of gear. It is likely to continue for another half a decade. More than anything else, the number of four-wheelers has increased considerably than the road availability, and hence no one has a solution to the problem. The only way out is for people to take public transportation and avoid using private vehicles to clog the already saturated environment.