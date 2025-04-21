Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Caste should be enumerated as part of regular all-India level census by Centre

Caste should be enumerated as part of regular all-India level census by Centre

There is a rising demand for holding a caste survey in Tamil Nadu. However, the recently published results of such an initiative in Karnataka seem to have opened caste fault lines in the neighbouring state. Do you think a caste survey will help strengthen the cause of reservation and not worsen caste divisions and conflicts already prevalent in Tamil Nadu?

-- G Markandeyan, Anna Nagar

The caste survey as part of the national census was stopped at an all-India level somewhere down the line. If the central government, in their next census, adds one more question, much of this debate will end and will save crores of rupees to state governments. Such a survey on caste is very important for future planning on socio-economic issues. The caste survey by Bihar got into litigation before the courts. Karnataka survey is in political turmoil. The best way to do the caste survey is to do it as part of the national census at an all-India level by the Centre. The outcome will expose tall claims being made by different castes on their actual strength.

Right to Public Services Act can enhance accountability of Metro Water Board

Is the shortage of expert staff in various departments the reason behind unresolved civic issues in Chennai city and its suburbs? I have experienced a dearth of qualified staff and experts in many departments concerned under the GCC. Every time a complaint is raised, the response is lackadaisical, and the explanation is a lack of staff. When the civic authorities insist on prompt payment of tax, why is there no prompt response when citizens complain of a shortfall in service? An example is the civic issue prevailing in Madhavaram. The people living in the area are deprived of potable piped water, despite paying taxes for the past decade. Is there a legal option to get things done?

-- Babu Radhakrishnan, Madhavaram

Every public utility service shows a lot of indifference and lethargy to its consumers. Some states have enacted the Right to Public Services Act to make public servants accountable for their services. The problem with the Metro Water Board is again the same issue. Its birth was to raise loans from the World Bank. Therefore, the services hitherto done by GCC, like water supply & sewerage, were separated from it, and a new board was constituted. It was supposed to have civic representation, which has not been done over the last six decades.

The Metro Water Board doesn't have the independent power to assess taxes and water charges. The water tax is fixed based on the house tax, and 7.5% of the tax is given to them. Again, water supply to a gigantic metropolis is a herculean task with the fast-depleting groundwater. The only way is to recycle the water and use it. We have also not stopped our consumer culture, and its growing proportions have thrown a big challenge to urban solid waste management.