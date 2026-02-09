Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Can’t bring personal beliefs into judicial orders, Constitutional oath demands neutrality

In the Jharkhand Assembly “cash-for-vote” case, the Supreme Court ruled that parliamentary privilege does not extend to criminal acts, even if connected to legislative functions. The Speaker, however, remains the authority over proceedings inside the House. If the Speaker records allegations of a conspiracy or threat within the House, investigative agencies can act if the information discloses a cognisable offence.

Police may register an FIR, but investigations linked to parliamentary proceedings generally require the Speaker’s approval. Courts usually avoid intervening in legislative matters, yet judicial scrutiny may arise if criminal conduct extends beyond protected legislative activity. Without the Speaker’s consent, such allegations often remain unresolved.