Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru

If a bank fails to look into complaints of credit card fraud, approach cyber sleuths

I got a call claiming to be from the bank of a credit card I have, asking for details on the redemption of rewards points. I almost fell prey, as I had applied for such a redemption. Only when the caller asked for the OTP, I understood that it was a bid to cheat me and disconnected the call, before confirming that it was indeed a fraudulent call. The credit card company washed their hands off on the issue saying they would issue a new credit card to protect me. They said they couldn’t act against such calls, even though the caller took the name of the bank that issued the credit card. Shouldn't the bank concerned get the number from me and pursue the matter legally, as the spam caller was manipulating their company’s name? As a layperson what can I do legally to handle such issues?

-- N Karthikeyan, Avadi

An increasing number of cyber crimes, including that of bank fraud, are being reported these days. It is for the police to determine how far the banks are responsible in cases of fraud involving banks. But it was wrong of the bank not to have enquired into the information provided. But that does not prevent you from filing an FIR with the cyber crime police. Nowadays, all you have to do is to file an online complaint. Please do it without further delay.

Data one feeds on internet could prove nemesis in hands of unscrupulous govt

As a frequent contributor to Wikipedia on various topics, I have started feeling insecure over recent court cases to reveal the identity of those who upload specific content. I am okay with a takedown order if it violates copyright or is found to be malafide. But if Wikipedia starts revealing the names of those contributors, some day or the other, mere updation of any generic information might be turned into a criminal activity by a fascist government. Am I in any way protected to safeguard my identity when making my genuine community contribution to the free encyclopedia?

-- Maragatham S, Ekkatuthangal, Chennai

Even though the authorities claim the details are kept secret with layers of walls of protection, information gets leaked out. Tomorrow, any unscrupulous government can make use of it against the dissenters. Therefore, in the world of the internet and artificial intelligence (AI), one has to be careful before venturing into feeding information. There is no guarantee that your identity will be protected.