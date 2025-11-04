Late night attack spree in Chennai; Five suspects secured

CHENNAI: A day after an armed gang went on an attack spree in the city in Rajamangalam and Kolathur areas leaving seven persons injured. Police said that they have secured five suspects involved in the rampage.

All the suspects have criminal records and investigations are underway to ascertain the motive of their attack.

Those secured have been identified as Jeeva, Chinna Karuppu, Amavasai, Vicky and Periya Karuppu - all in their early 20's and residents of Rajamangalam.

On Saturday night, the gang first barged into a house in Rajamangalam and attacked the occupants, mother, Chandra (52) and her son Rajesh (26) with weapons. They were on the look out for a person named Akash and since he was not there, they attacked the mother and son.

Later, the gang had rounded up a group of youths talking near Girija Nagar main road and attacked four persons - Karthik (35), Tamilselvan (26), Manojkiran (32), and Vishal, with weapons.

While the same gang was involved in both the armed attacks, preliminary investigations revealed that there was no relation between the victims.

Police investigations revealed that the same gang was also involved in the attack on history sheeter, Ganesan (37) near Koyambedu during the early hours of Sunday.