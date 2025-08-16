Late Nagaland Governor Ganesan to be cremated in Chennai on Aug 16; Amit Shah to attend

CHENNAI: La. Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland and a veteran BJP leader, passed away in Chennai last night at the age of 80.

According to a report in Daily Thanthi, his body will be kept at Kannadasan Grounds on Venkatnarayana Road in T Nagar for the public to pay respects before being taken in a procession to the Besant Nagar electric crematorium, where the cremation will take place at 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers will pay their respects in person.

La Ganesan was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Thousand Lights on August 8 after experiencing dizziness. Doctors discovered a blood clot in his head and performed surgery, but he passed away without responding to further treatment.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and several ministers, including KN Nehru and Ma Subramanian, paid their respects at his T Nagar residence.

A close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ganesan held key positions in the BJP, including national vice-president and state president.

Though he lost the 2009 parliamentary elections, he was later elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 2016.

He served as Governor of Manipur (2021) and Nagaland (2023) while also briefly holding additional charge as West Bengal Governor in 2022.