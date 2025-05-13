Last-chance arrear portal open till May 27, says Anna University

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to conduct a special arrear examination this July for the students who have exhausted the maximum time prescribed in the regulations of the institution.

“It has been decided to conduct a special arrear examination (last chance) for students in June or July, who have exhausted the maximum time prescribed in the regulations of the university. This will apply only to the students who studied in affiliated colleges of Anna University. A notification has been issued by Anna University on May 8 to this effect,” the University Registrar said in a circular.

He said this examination will be conducted in selected centers in Chennai, Villupuram, Arni, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil depending upon the registration of students.

“The students who are willing to register for the examination can apply online through the Anna University website (https://coe1.annauniv.edu). The procedure to be followed for the registration is given on the website,” he added. According to the official, the online registration process for the examination will end at 4 PM on May 17.

All other details will be provided to the students on or after May 27 on the Anna University website, he said.