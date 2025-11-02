Large-scale road restoration works begin across city

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched extensive works to repair, resurface and restore roads across all 15 zones, following repeated complaints about poor road conditions and damages caused by works and monsoon rains.

According to official data, 3,908 roads have been taken up for re-laying this year, and work has been completed on 2,790 of them. Additionally, around 207 stretches that had been cut for cable and utility works have been re-laid and restored.

The Corporation also stated that under its road-cut repair programme, 4,072 roads were identified for restoration after being dug up by telecom and other service providers. Out of these, 3,562 have been completed, while work is still under way on 489 roads. Another 105 stretches covering about 105 km have been approved for upcoming repairs.

For patch repair and pothole-filling works, 5,147 damaged locations were listed across the city. So far, 4,503 have been covered and 667 are pending. In the second phase, which received a fresh allocation, 432 additional sites were taken up, and 349 of these have been repaired. The remaining 83 are expected to be completed by November 7, which has been set as the deadline for finishing this phase.

The works also cover interior roads damaged by prolonged utility projects and the monsoon, particularly in areas where Chennai Metro Rail and Metro Water construction had disrupted road surfaces. In the Kodambakkam and T Nagar, around 5 km of damaged stretches have been re-laid.

The service road along the Vadapalani 100 Feet Road to Arumbakkam corridor, which had been in poor condition after Metro Rail works, has also been restored. In the Taramani–Velachery zone, a 1.9 km stretch near Tidel Park has been repaired to improve traffic flow.