Language barrier sparks panic as migrant child accidentally attends wrong school near Chennai

CHENNAI: A language barrier triggered a major scare involving a 7-year-old migrant girl in Kundrathur on Wednesday, leading to frantic searches and police intervention after she accidentally ended up at the wrong government school.

The incident involved the daughter of parents from Bihar who reside and work in a private factory near Kundrathur. The girl had recently been enrolled in Class 1 at the Government Middle School in Irandam Kattalai.

OnTuesday the girl had left home for her school as usual. When she failed to return home in the evening, her worried parents went to the school to search for her.

School authorities informed them their daughter had never arrived that day.

Fearing their daughter had been kidnapped, the distraught parents filed a formal complaint at the Kundrathur Police Station. Police had registered a case under the "missing child" category.

Reviewing CCTV footage, investigators observed a woman stopping her two-wheeler near the girl, who was walking in her school uniform. The woman was seen offering the child a ride and then driving away with her.

Police traced the woman using the vehicle registration number. Upon questioning, the woman explained that she saw the young girl walking in uniform and carrying a school bag.

She stopped, offered the girl a lift talking in Tamil asking the girl to get on the bike and drop her at school.

When she asked Which school do the girl study at? in Tamil, the girl replied in Hindi, which the woman did not understand.

Assuming the child attended the nearby Thandalam Government School, the woman dropped her off at its gates and left.

Police, accompanied by the parents and the woman, rushed to the Thandalam Government School.

There, they found the girl seated safely in the Principal's office.

The Thandalam school Principal stated they realized the girl was lost when she arrived.

Attempts to communicate were hampered as the girl only understood Hindi, not Tamil or English.

Crucially, her school bag contained no identification – no school name, parent address, or contact number was found inside.

The school decided to keep the girl safe in the office, assuming her parents or authorities would come searching. They planned to hand her over to police later in the evening if no one arrived.

* Police formally retrieved the girl from the Thandalam school and reunited her with her relieved parents.

* In response to the incident, headmasters of all schools in Kundrathur, Irandam Kattalai, and Thandalam areas issued urgent advisories to parents saying

Parents must place a note inside their child's school bag.

The note must clearly state, in both Tamil and English, the child's name, the school's name, the parents' names, home address, and contact phone number.