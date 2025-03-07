Landmark aerospace and defence event to be held in Chennai soon

CHENNAI: In a major milestone, the state is gearing up to host a landmark aerospace and defence event in Chennai over two days in October.

This pioneering event ADM (Aerospace, Defence Meetings) that is to take place on October 7 to 9, will focus on the aerospace, defence, space, and naval sectors and attempt to bring together all the leading industry players from across the globe.

According to a report in Business Line, ADM Chennai, organized in collaboration with BCI Aerospace, will serve as a platform for business meetings and collaborations between international and Indian OEMs, suppliers, and manufacturers.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa announced on social media that the event will host over 300 companies from more than 25 countries, facilitating more than 8,000 business meetings. He said that the main aim of the initiative is for the state to establish itself as a global hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Taking a cue from the visit to Aeromart Toulouse the state aims to bring the next big aerospace and defence event to Chennai, he said. "We have unveiled the logo for ADM Chennai, a premier industry event scheduled for October," the minister stated.

The minister further added that as one of the two states in India with a Defence Industrial Corridor, TN plans to use the event as an opportunity to attract investments and generate employment opportunities.