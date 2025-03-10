Land fraud: Avadi cops arrest woman

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a woman for impersonation, forging documents and cheating a realtor of over Rs 1.4 crore in a land deal.

The complainant, K Ramasamy of Porur, said he had tried to buy a 2,900 sqft land in Kolapakkam and paid the first instalment of Rs 30 lakh in 2022. However, when he asked the landowner for the original documents, he was told that they were missing. Then, a loss of document complaint was registered with the Ayanavaram police.

When Ramasamy asked for the money to be returned, the lawyer who brokered the deal claimed that the property owner had given a settlement deed to his daughter. The latter, Chandra, gave a general power of attorney to the complainant. After this, Ramasamy paid the remaining amount of Rs 1.1 crore to the other party.

However, Ramasamy realised recently that some documents were forged, after which he filed a police complaint. During investigation, the police found that the property owner did not have a daughter and Chandra, who gave the general power of attorney to the complainant, was an impostor. The woman was arrested and remanded in custody.

Search is on for the lawyer and others involved in the crime.