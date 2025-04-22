Lack of waste management turns backside of TNUHDB flats in North Chennai into dumping grounds

CHENNAI: Regimes come and go, but the plight of the residents in TNUHDB buildings in North Chennai continues as garbage mounds and mosquito menace go unchecked.

When DT Next visited BS Murthy Nagar in Pulianthope, the residents poured out their grievances on the lack of dustbins and poor waste handling practices. However, the civic authorities are now planning to outsource the waste management and are pinning hopes that the private contractors will fix the civic issues.

According to the residents, as many as 232 houses have been occupied in the five-floor buildings of the ten blocks since 2017. However, they are facing frequent issues due to the poor solid waste management in their flats.

"We don't have general dustbins to dump our garbage in our block, a bin was placed near the C block, which is far. Residents on the second to the fifth floor throw their household waste behind their floor," said A Subramani, a resident of BS Murthy Nagar.

Lourdraj E, a G-block resident, stated, "There is a dire need for dustbins in the place. The mosquito menace is a major problem. The women and children are the worst affected, often facing health issues."

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has called for tenders for the selection of an agency for the upkeep and maintenance of TNUHDB units in zones 6 to 10 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam) for nine months. The last date for submission of the bid is April 28, and the tender will be called on April 29.

The GCC has set Rs 9.16 crore as the base price for the tender.

As many as 3,744 people are living in 104 housing board buildings across the five zones, and 360 workers are required for maintenance work. Also, 360 rotomac bins and 208 compactor bins are required for the maintenance work.

When DT Next contacted a GCC official, "Every ten days, workers clean the garbage that has been accumulated behind the housing board in trucks. Due to space constraints, we placed the garbage compactor bin near the C block. Also, awareness is being carried out on a door-to-door basis, yet people throw garbage behind the building. The workers will clear the garbage at the earliest."

"As the maintenance work of TNUHDB tenements is being handed over to the private contractors, it is important to monitor the quality of the services. There is a need to evolve robust monitoring mechanisms where the Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) of the tenements are involved. The role of RWAs in the maintenance under Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu Thittam and the private players has to be clearly defined," said social activist Vanessa Peter.