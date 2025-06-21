Lack of ticket counters at some CMRL stations leave commuters in frustration

CHENNAI: Commuters using Chennai Metro Rail are facing significant inconvenience due to a shortage of ticket counters at several stations.

According to a report in The Hindu, many key stations do not have counters at all the entry and exit points which has forced passengers to walk long distances to reach the other side just to buy tickets before boarding trains.

Despite years of operation, stations such as Anna Nagar East, Shenoy Nagar, Nehru Park, Pachaiyappa’s College, Kilpauk, Saidapet, and Toll Gate still do not have adequate ticket counters at entry points. During peak hours, this leads to delays as passengers rush from one end of the station to another to buy tickets and reach the platform.

Commuters noted that some larger stations with four entry/exit points leave them struggling as they are the ones with fewer ticket counters. They claimed that if a passenger enters through a gate without a functioning counter, they must walk to the opposite end, purchase a ticket, and then swipe it to access the platform. Frequent travelers, particularly senior citizens find the exercise exhausting and some times end up missing their trains as some gates do not work as well.

CMR officials said that while they acknowledge the issue, some of these stations have very less footfall which was a challenge to address the issue effectively. They noted that installing ticket counters and ensuring gates are operational at every entry and exit points require a lot of manpower which may not be feasible. However, commuters have requested the CMRL officials to provide better accessibility for a smooth travel experience.