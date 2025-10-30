Lack of sanitary napkins in restrooms at Chennai international airport rankles women

CHENNAI: The international airport in the city is not up to international standards, as the vending machines in women’s restrooms across all 3 terminals are often found empty of sanitary napkins.

For the convenience of women travellers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had installed automatic vending machines in the restrooms across arrival and departure areas.

However, passengers claim that these machines frequently display a no stock message, leaving them helpless during emergencies, especially after passing through security checkpoints. Since passengers are not allowed to exit once the security check is complete, passengers in urgent need are forced to go to women security officers for help.

Some officers assist them in getting sanitary products from pharmacies outside, but doing so violates airport security regulations. As a result, many women are left in distress and embarrassment.

One woman recently shared her experience on social media, tagging AAI authorities in Chennai. In response, officials apologised and said the problem occurred as the footfall was higher than usual, and said they were taking steps to ensure better stock availability.

Women passengers pointed out that while designated smoking zones at the airport are clearly marked and maintained, essential women’s facilities are being neglected. They urged authorities to ensure all vending machines are regularly refilled and properly maintained with a strict monitoring mechanism in place.

Airport officials told DT Next that machines were restocked periodically by housekeeping staff and also advised passengers to use nearby restrooms if one machine is empty.