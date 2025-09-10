Lack of meds at Anna University's health centre rankles students, staff

CHENNAI: Amid the soaring cases of fever in the city, students, staff and hostellers at Anna University allege shortage of medicines at the varsity’s health centre. This has particularly affected students as they claim that they would have to pay from their own pockets to purchase medicines elsewhere.

Catering to the students, professors, staff and others, Anna University operates a free health centre that benefits everyone at College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) and School of Architecture and Planning (SAP).

Incidentally, since the incident of sexual assault of a second-year student reported in December last year, the university was ordered to operate the health centre 24/7 with a doctor, nurse and ambulance with a driver present at all times. But, many allege that there isn’t enough medicine.

A staff member said that every day, 200 patients visit the centre during the day and around 50 in the evening. And, only 3 government doctors and 5 nurses are deployed in shifts, including at night.

A final year student in CEG said, “When I recently visited the centre with a fever, I was told there are only a few medicines and that I needed to buy the rest outside. A lot of students here cannot afford to buy medicines at private pharmacies.”

Additionally, a non-teaching staff shared the same ordeal when he had taken a student to the health centre a few weeks ago. “The student had a severe body pain and fever. He was told to purchase some medicines elsewhere.”

A staff member pointed out that the varsity allocates funding for the health centre, and so this shortage shouldn’t persist. “Administration methods must be eased to hasten the process of procuring medicines,” the staff stated.

However, a staff of the health centre said that they have all required medicines, and added: “There’s no shortage here. Some medicines will have to be bought outside. Also, we have placed orders for the new set of medicines, which will arrive soon.”