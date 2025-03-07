Lack of funding for underground drainage irks residents

CHENNAI: Mayor Vasanthakumari, Tambaram Corporation, tabled a Rs 50.6-crore surplus budget for 2025-2026 during the council meeting on Thursday.

The council meeting for presenting the budget was held in the Tambaram Corporation office. The budget was presented with total receipts and expenditures at 1,139.30 crore and 1,088.69 crore. The surplus budget is Rs 50.61 crore.

The budget focused on road renovation works in all the areas with waterbodies and controlling the traffic. As much as Rs 27 crore was allocated for a drinking water scheme. A multi-level car parking facility has been planned near the market area to avoid the traffic congestion on GST Road at the cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Corporation has also decided to clean the lakes that are in bad shape and allocated Rs 10 crore for maintenance. Shanmugam Road, one of the arterial stretches in Tambaram, will be converted into a smart street at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. A food street in a main junction of Tambaram is planned at Rs 4 crore.

A library exclusively for government school students with all the high-tech facilities will be constructed at Rs 4 crore. The budget allocated Rs 5 crore to renovate parks that are in a bad shape.

The corporation has also decided to construct a bus terminal for Rs 3 crore to ease the traffic on GST Road during boarding and de-boarding of passengers, the budget said.

However, residents expressed their disappointment as there was nothing in the budget about the underground drainage. “The Corporation has adequate funds, but essential facilities like underground drainage, piped water supply and repairing and installation of street lights were not given due allocation in the budget,” said AIADMK councillor Star Prabha.

Mahendra Boopathi, president, Perungalathur Welfare Association, said the budget did not look promising. “These were the same announcements made during the local body election. Lack of underground drainage is one of the many perennial problems residents of this Corporation have been facing for years, and yet, no funds have been allocated in the budget. It feels like the budget announcement is just a formality,” he opined.