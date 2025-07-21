Labubu mania hits Chennai: The toy everyone’s talking about

CHENNAI: For some, they’re cute and mischievous; for others, they’re adorably creepy. We’re talking about Labubu, the quirky little dolls that have taken the world by storm. Labubu’s popularity has exploded in recent years due to celebrity endorsements and social media buzz. They became a viral sensation after being spotted with stars like Lisa from Blackpink and Rihanna, catching global attention with their unique design. In India, it didn’t take long for the trend to catch on. In Chennai too, toy and lifestyle stores have started stocking Labubu dolls and much to shopkeepers’ surprise, they’re flying off the shelves like hot cakes.

So, what are Labubu dolls?

Labubu is a line of collectable plush toy monster-elves, created by Hong Kong–Belgian artist Kasing Lung. They’re exclusively marketed and sold by China-based designer toy brand Pop Mart. The dolls went viral for their distinctive look, blind box packaging, celebrity hype, and high resale value.

From House Of Ani

Frank, owner of House of Ani, a toy shop at Nexus Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani, has been watching the trend closely. “I’ve noticed the buzz on social media over the last couple of months. Whenever something new catches on, there’s a lot of talk both online and offline. That’s when I decided to introduce Labubu dolls to Chennai. I started sourcing them from vendors in Mumbai and New Delhi. Even vendors who typically sell bags and jewellery are stocking Labubu dolls and merchandise featuring the character,” says Frank.

The toys are sold in blind boxes, which adds to the excitement. You don’t know which doll you’ll get until you open it, making the experience addictive for collectors. The most sought-after in Chennai right now is the Big Into Energy series featuring dolls named Love, Hope, Loyalty, Luck, Happiness, and Serenity.

“The surprise element is the main appeal. Unboxing videos are trending now. Demand is so high, I sometimes struggle to get enough stock. Originals are expensive, and I have to get them from four or five different vendors.”

Merchandise inspired by Labubu is also booming. Phone cases, Stanley bottles, bag charms, fridge magnets, t-shirts, stickers, and caps are available in the market now. “I’ve placed orders for a variety of items. Customers already know about Labubu and walk into the shop asking for them. One customer even bought five dolls in a single visit! In a week, I’ve received 30 orders, online and offline,” Frank shares.

Aiesha Ali, an avid doll collector, got her first original Labubu doll a few months ago.

“I found the doll so mischievous and naughty…it was just fascinating. My niece, who travels a lot, had one hanging on her bag. I thought it was cute. But when I saw Rihanna carrying a Labubu, I knew I had to get one too. My niece eventually got one for me from her trip. I fell in love with it instantly,” smiles Aiesha.

Aiesha Ali

Aiesha now has two from the Energy series in blue and pink. “They’re colourful and fun. It’s all about the thrill; you keep buying until you get the colour you like. In India, some sellers open the box and send it along with the doll, charging a bit more. That takes away the surprise, but some people prefer it.”

She also recently picked up a Labubu-printed Stanley quencher. “I’m still on the hunt for the brown and grey ones to complete my set. No matter what people say, it’s a global thing now. People love following trends, especially with cute collectables. I’ve seen many here using Labubu bag charms.”

She also acknowledges the downside: “There are a lot of fakes in the market now. But I think this trend is going to stay, at least until the next big thing comes around. That’s how pop culture works. Everyone wants a Labubu: some find them creepy, others think they’re cute. Collecting is very personal. Not everyone’s into Barbie or Star Wars either, it’s subjective.”

At New Gani Collections in Mylapore, Sheriff, the shop’s owner, says Labubu sales are rising quickly. “We get our stock from Mumbai and New Delhi. Right now, we’re selling the dolls at Rs 1550 with a small discount. The trend is picking up fast. Enquiries are high among youngsters and even adults are buying them,” Sheriff says.

Urvashi Rautela with her Labubu collection at Wimbledon Tennis Tournament

“Earlier, it was just the dolls. Now they’ve launched keychain-sized versions and printed merchandise. When the trend started, the prices were high, but as more units are manufactured, prices are slowly coming down. People want to stay on trend and the surprise packaging adds to the excitement.”