Kuthambakkam bus terminus to open in June, says Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Saying that the construction works of Kuthambakkam bus terminus are nearing completion, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, who is also the chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), announced that the bus stand will be opened in June or July.

“The CMDA has been constructing the terminus at Rs 414 crore. The Chief Minister will dedicate the new facility to the public after the works are complete,” he said in the Assembly. “Also, there are termini being constructed in Chengalpattu at Rs 97 crore, and Mahabalipuram at Rs 90 crore. Works are ongoing to improve 9 bus stands across the city.”

Buses to western districts will be operated from the new terminus. He also announced that the planning authority will construct Mudhalvar Padaippagam (co-working space) in 15 places across the city including Kodambakkam, Ambattur and others at Rs 40 crore. Of the 15 co-working spaces, 13 will come up in north Chennai.

It may be noted that the State government has already opened a similar space in Kolathur in November 2024 to provide affordable co-working and e-learning spaces, conference facilities with amenities for entrepreneurs and students preparing for various competitive examinations. More than 6,000 students and youth from low-income families benefit from the Mudhalvar Padaippagam every month.

“A modern public library will be constructed on Prakasam Road in Broadway for Rs 30 crore. It will have internet and other facilities for candidates appearing for competitive exams. To improve sporting talent of youngsters and to provide social and entertainment space, five grounds will be improved at Rs 37 crore,” he added.

Also, new bus stops will be constructed in four north Chennai areas such as Perambur, Royapuram, Kolathur and Harbour. Multi-purpose halls will be constructed in 7 places at Rs 45 crore.

Responding to AIADMK legislator PH Manoj Pandian, who asked the future purpose of the CMBT bus terminus in Koyambedu after the inauguration of Kuthambakkam bus terminus, Sekarbabu explained that CMBT was only about 21 acres. “The space will be developed in a way that it would remain a monument of Chief Minister Stalin’s achievements,” he added.