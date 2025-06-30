Kuthambakkam bus terminus inauguration pushed to December

CHENNAI: Buses bound to Bengaluru and other northwestern districts in Tamil Nadu will continue to be operated from CMBT in Koyambedu as Chairpersons of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) PK Sekarbabu, who is also the minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, pushed the opening of the new bus terminus in Kuthambakkam near Thirumazhisai to the end of the year.

Earlier, the minister had assured that the ongoing works for the new bus terminus would be completed and opened to the public during the month of June or July. The terminus is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 414 Crore to house buses bound to Bengaluru, Hosur, Vellore, Krishnagiri and other places.

"Works are ongoing for parking space, toilets, drinking water facility, dormitories for drivers and conductors, security arrangements, medical infrastructure and others. The works will be finished soon and the facility will be opened before the end of this year. If the (northeast) monsoon is not strong, the bus terminus will be opened before November," Sekarbabu said after inspecting the works on Sunday evening.

He added that weekly inspections will be conducted in Kuthambakkam to expedite the works. Speaking on operational difficulties in Kilambakkam bus terminus, the minister said that all the issues have been rectified properly. "There were complaints about lack of transport facilities during night hours. Arrangements have been made to operate buses in late hours.

Also, the construction works off railway station in Kilambakkam will be completed in August or September. Construction of a police station in Kilambakkam is nearing completion," he said.

On the other hand, the works for improving Madhavaram bus terminus is delayed due to the ongoing Metrorail work nearby. After the works are completed buses to southern districts will be operated. However, a few buses are being operated for the last 45 days, he added.

On Monday, Sekarbabu, along with officials, inspected works that are undertaken as a part of Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT) and instructed the officials to expedite construction of an apartment building with 700 dwelling units on Walltax Road.