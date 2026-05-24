Kundrathur: Teacher killed, four including children injured in car crash

KANCHEEPURAM: A government school teacher was killed and four others, including three children, were injured after a car overturned into a ditch near Kundrathur on the Vandalur–Minjur Outer Ring Road on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Prabhakaran (45) of Avadi, who was working at a government school in Ponneri Kuppam. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.
The injured were identified as Sasikala (35), also a government school teacher, and children Lokesh (7), Madhuzhini (15) and Kazhali (12). They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Tambaram for treatment.
Police said the family had visited the Samayapuram temple and was returning home when the accident occurred. Sasikala was driving the car when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Kundrathur, causing it to overturn into a ditch between a flyover.
Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.