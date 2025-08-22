Krithika Nelson to Madrashe: As versatile as the city itself

CHENNAI: She is a musician, lyricist, voice artiste, and an aspiring director. Krithika Nelson, “No. Madrashe from today,” she begins. Madrashe? “Yes, though people know me as Krithika Nelson, I wanted to name myself as something that I feel belongs to me and is rooted deep within me. I was looking for a name everywhere around me. However, very recently, I realised that the name was right within me. The series of my weekly songs were named as Madrashe Weekly. I believe, subconsciously it was there as it is a vision that I had to take my musical journey forward,” she feels.

Over the years, Madrashe has dabbled across several aspects of creativity and has emerged successful. Even in music she has transitioned smoothly between Carnatic to western classical that have gone on to become chartbusters in over the years. “Much like Madras-- the city, I am a mix of old as well as new. I have embraced both well. I have not shied away from using modern technology ethically in my music. Looking back, Madras is also a city, which has embraced modernity while being deeply rooted. So, what other name apart from Madrashe could have been better in carving an identity for myself,” adds the musician.

Though music has been synonymous with movies in Tamil cinema, Madrashe narrows it down further and says that female composers in the industry have been long stereotyped. “We have a handful of female composers, who are considered to compose for arthouse films and not for the commercial, larger-than-life movies. I have been wanting to break this typecast and would need a name that would break the gender, caste and other societal and industrial stereotypes. So, here I am as Madrashe,” she says with a smile that exudes confidence.

Madrashe is not just a name according to her but a part of her personality and the sound she incorporates in every work of hers. “The city has a certain flavour of sound to it. I would incorporate a nadhaswaram rather than a brass, which again is subconscious. I see myself as someone who is Madras in the making. I am plural in personality just like Madras. You have Margazhi sabhas happening in December while there are people shaking a leg to a Harris Jayaraj or an Anirudh concert in another part of the city. The city is cutting edge as well as deeply rooted. We have automobile facilities as well as streets clad with kolams every day,” adds Madrashe.

Having been born and raised in the city, she has spent considerable time in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Goa. “Madras maadhiri varuma (Anything like Madras?). I once had a personal emergency and had to visit a relative of mine in Adyar at midnight. There was this auto anna, who dropped me at their place and said, ‘If it were my sister, I wouldn’t have taken money’. He waited until I entered the doorstep. That is Madras for me, and for all of us. They call you kanna, and amma. I don’t think we can find this warmth elsewhere,” Madrashe remarks.

On the workfront, she is driven by her vision rather than production houses or big names. “I am experimenting by jamming with a lot of musicians, who are rather strangers in my upcoming studio. I want to create a space for women and transwomen to hone their skills. Apart from that there are other projects I am working on as well, which will be announced in the coming days,” signs off Krithika, oops Madrashe.