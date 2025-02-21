Koyambedu-Pattabiram Metro Rail line to cost Rs 9,744 crore, says CMRL project report

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Metro line between Koyambedu and Pattabiram is soon to take off as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the government on Friday.

The line is to come till Pattabiram-outer ring road (ORR) as an extension of corridor 5 (Madhavaram – Sholinganallur). The construction of the project is estimated to cost about Rs 9,744 crores, including the integration of three flyovers which are Ambattur Industrial Estate Bus Terminus Junction, Ambattur-Vanagaram Road Junction, and Avadi Bus terminus to Avadi-Mount Poonamallee Road Junction.

From Koyambedu to Pattabiram, with 19 stations, the Metro Rail stretch will be constructed to the total length of 21.76 km.

As per CMRL press note, the proposed Metro line is starting from existing Koyambedu Metro station, passing through Padi Pudhu Nagar, Mogappair, Ambattur, Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi and ending at Pattabiram (ORR), which will provide seamless connectivity to the transport hubs like Ambattur Estate Terminus and Ambattur OT, Avadi Railway station and bus terminus and ORR.

"It is integrated with the Highway flyover at three locations (which is Ambattur Estate bus depot junction, near Dunlop, in front Avadi bus stand) to optimise the project cost and implementation time, "stated the press note.

T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre said, "The extension till Pattabiram will boost more commercial activity in the area and make the public opt for Metro Rail service instead of private vehicles."