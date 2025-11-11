Kovalam beach secures Blue Flag certification for fifth consecutive year

CHENNAI: Kovalam beach in Chengalpattu district has been awarded the International Blue Flag certification for the fifth consecutive year. In a communication to the Chengalpattu District Collector, Blue Flag India, the national operator, confirmed that the beach had once again met the global standards prescribed by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark.

The Blue Flag is an internationally recognised eco-label awarded to beaches that fulfil 33 stringent criteria relating to water quality, environmental education, safety, cleanliness, waste management and sustainable infrastructure. The certification is renewed annually following inspections by national and international committees to ensure continued compliance.

Kovalam became Tamil Nadu’s first Blue Flag beach when it was certified on September 21, 2021. For 2025–26, the beach has retained the honour based on this year’s detailed evaluation.

Facilities developed at the beach include bamboo shade shelters, lounge chairs, changing rooms, restrooms and floating wheelchairs to improve accessibility. Trained lifeguards and surveillance systems ensure visitor safety during operating hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The beach recorded over 5.5 lakh visitors in 2024–25.

Encouraged by its success, the State government has taken up ten beaches for Blue Flag accreditation, including Marina, Silver and Ariyaman beaches, and plans to expedite certification for several others across Tamil Nadu.