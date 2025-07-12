Kotturpuram Science Centre all set to be revamped at a cost of Rs 100 crores

CHENNAI: The Kotturpuram Science Centre in Chennai, which was once a prominent destination for school excursions and public educational visits, is undergoing a significant makeover following years of decline due to outdated exhibits and poor infrastructure.

According to a report in The Times of India, a major redevelopment project at the tune of Rs 100 crores is in the works to restore the 22 acre facility as a hub for science education and innovation.

The centre was established in 1988 with the objective of promoting scientific literacy and facilitating collaboration between various industries. In an effort to give it a new lease of life, the project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Singapore Science Centre and the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The redevelopment will include advanced virtual and augmented reality exhibits across STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines and space science and marine biology. It would also feature an interactive science park designed for children, a high powered astronomical telescope and digital theatres that can simulating both deep-sea and cosmic environments.

Apart from this, it will be upgraded technologically along with a digital projection system to make astronomical presentations more interactive. Galleries like the Periyar Gallery, Ocean Gallery, Heart Museum and the Ramanujan Mathematics Gallery will be renovated with several interactive displays.

The campus will also have new experiential learning zones and a planet-themed recreational area. Plans include surrounding landscape that will feature green zones, walking trails, seating arrangements and an outdoor amphitheatre for science-themed public events.

Educators and science professionals have requested to include the development of large-scale attractions such as an 80-foot 3D space theatre, galleries illustrating the progression of scientific discovery and realistic dinosaur models which will be a popular attraction among younger audiences.