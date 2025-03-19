Kotturpuram double murder: 5 youths arrested, 2 minors detained

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested five persons and have detained two minors in connection with the double murder in Kotturpuram on Sunday night, in which two rowdies were hacked to death by a gang.

The arrested persons were identified as M Suresh alias Sukku Kaapi Suresh (26), of Chengalpattu, V Karan (21), of Kotturpuram, P Rasukutty (19), of Vadapalani, A Shanmugam (20), of Adambakkam and P Jeevan (19), of Red Hills. Apart from these youths, Kotturpuram Police have also detained two minor boys and are interrogating them.

On Sunday night, the gang led by Sukku Kaapi Suresh had bumped off Arun Kumar (25), and Padappai Suresh (25). Arun Kumar and his brother had a feud with 'Sukku Kaapi' Suresh over the latter engaging minor boys ganja peddling and both had clashed over this matter.

Meanwhile in 2022, Arun Kumar’s lover, Shahinshah, a widow and mother of two was strangled to death in her home in Kelambakkam and Arun Kumar suspected Sukku Kaapi Suresh's role in the murder of his lover.

As Arun Kumar made it clear that he would exact revenge for his lover’s murder, his rival Sukku Kaapi Suresh made the first move and executed Arun and his friend on Sunday night, investigations revealed.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.