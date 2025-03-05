Kottivakkam to Akkarai stretch on ECR to have six lanes by May: Minister Velu

CHENNAI: Public Works Department and Highways minister EV Velu said on Tuesday that the six laning works on the 8.6 km Kottivakkam to Akkarai stretch of the East Coast Road will be completed by May.

Reviewing the ECR six laning works with the Highways Department secretary R Selvaraj, Chennai collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade and Highway department officials here, he said after the shifting of utilities, the widening works along with the construction of stormwater drain will be completed by May.

"The TNEB has completed 75 pc of the work to shift electricity poles and transformers, while the Chennai Metro Water has completed 65 pc of the work to shift water pipelines and underground sewage lines," he said.

Velu said the works on the Kottivakkam to Palavakkam stretch will be completed by this month's end.

On the status of the proposed elevated road from Thiruvanmaiyur to Akkarai on the ECR, he said that following representations from the local residential associations and VIPs to consider constructing an elevated road to ease traffic on the ECR, the chief minister directed that the feasibility of the elevated road be studied. He noted that it takes over 45 minutes to reach Akkarai from Thiruvanmaiyur as there are 137 cross streets connected to the ECR.

"The detailed project reports for the elevated road project are under way. The reports will be reviewed by relevant officials. I will also give my inputs. There will also be demand for entry and exit ramps," he said.