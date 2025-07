Korattur records 10 cm rain as several Chennai areas witness overnight showers

CHENNAI: Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy showers between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, with Korattur recording the highest rainfall of 10 cm, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

In South Chennai, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kannagi Nagar, and Injambakkam received 8 cm each, while Ayapakkam recorded 7 cm. Taramani, Madipakkam, and Nerkundram registered 6 cm.

Other areas, including Velachery, Manali, Sholinganallur, Anna Nagar West, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur, Manali New Town, Adyar, Alandur, Ayanavaram, Thiruvottiyur, Aminjikarai, Wimco Nagar, Perambur, and Pallikaranai, saw rainfall below 5 cm.

RMC officials said the city may continue to see spells of rain.

‘Saturday’s sky condition will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely in some areas,’ a MET official said.