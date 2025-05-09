Kolathur man conned of Rs 16.5 crores in cyber scam

CHENNAI: An automobile shop owner in Kolathur became the victim of a cyber scam after he got conned of Rs 16 lakhs by a man who claimed that the former was arrested in a drug case. The police arrested a man from Thoothukudi in connection with this.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the complainant Rajkumar, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in Kolathur received a call from an unidentified person on April 16. The caller claimed that he was the chief of the cybercrime unit in Delhi and he was arresting Rajkumar in a drug case.

The caller demanded that Rajkumar appear before the cybercrime department at the earliest. He further said that Rajkumar can avoid being arrested if he transfers all the money in his account to the caller.

Frightened by the turn of events, Rajkumar transferred Rs 16.5 lakhs to the account number given by the caller. When he realised he had been scammed, Rajkumar lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit in Chennai. Following this, the police arrested Ananda Kumar from Thoothukudi for his involvement in the scam.