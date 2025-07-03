Kodungaiyur TTRO to get a facelift for enhancing performance

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is searching for a private player to enhance the performance of a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant (45 mega-litre/day capacity) to supply water to the industries at Manali and Minjur.

Kodungaiyur TTRO is one of the 12 plants established in the city to treat the wastewater collected from the nearby areas. It aims to provide high quality of water to the industries in Minjur-Manali area to reduce the burden of ground water resources.

“At present, more than 45 MLD treated water is given to industries. Since we’ve envisaged the demand to surge to over 57 MLD, the plan is to refurbish civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works,” said an official with CMWSSB. “The goal is to improve the quality and quantity of water being supplied to industries in Manali and Minjur within 1 year of operation and maintenance at Kodungaiyur. It also includes transmission for conveyance of water to 28 km.”

The successful bidder will supply, install, commission and test rapid sand gravity filters with all allied repair works to the filter bed including electrical, mechanical and instrumentation works.

The BGR energy system, which took the tender to establish the Kodungaiyur TTRO, submitted a design report envisaging additional 15 MLD capacity of the plant. The report consists of space required for the plant including a pre-chlorination tank, filter house, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and activated carbon filter.

Considering the growing water demand and also to reduce the burden on groundwater, the State government established the Kodungaiyur TTRO plant at Rs 255 crore, under the TN Sustainable Urban Development Programme (TNSUDP) with the funding from World Bank. In 2019, the plant began functioning, mainly to cater the needs of industries in the North Chennai region.