Knocked down by college bus, woman dies, husband injured in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after a private college bus knocked them over in Pallikaranai on Wednesday.

Surendar (40) and his wife Agalya were residents of Mayil Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai. Surendar works as a physical education (PE) teacher at a private school in Velachery. Police said Surendar recently booked a Royal Enfield bike at a showroom in Pallikaranai. On Wednesday evening, to take delivery of the bike, the couple was walking to the showroom in Pallikaranai from their house. Police said that when they were on Balaji Nagar Road, a private school bus, which was out of control, knocked them over from behind. In the impact, the couple suffered severe injuries and they were rushed to a private hospital in the locality. However, Agalya died without responding to treatments.

The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. Police have registered a case and are searching for the college bus driver who is missing.