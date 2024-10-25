Kilpauk medical college student attacked by seniors; Chennai police say no complaint yet

CHENNAI: Two final-year students attacked a third-year MBBS student with an empty liquor bottle at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital's hostel on Thursday night.

The officials at the jurisdictional police station are yet to register a case, maintaining that they have not received a formal complaint from either the injured student or the college management.

The injured student was identified as Alan Jacob (21) of Neyveli, a third-year student. Police sources said that two seniors called Alan and assigned him a task. Alan walked back in a leisurely manner, which the seniors perceived as defiance.

Angry over this, they picked up an argument with him for walking at such a slow pace, leading to a verbal duel between the senior duo and the junior.

At one point, the two senior students ganged up and attacked Alan with an empty liquor bottle. Seeing this, Alan's batchmates immediately came to his aid and took him to the hospital inside the campus itself.

Sources said the college management told the police personnel that they would take action against the senior students for the incident.