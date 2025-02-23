Kerala man cons woman via Instagram scam, held during escape bid in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man from Kerala, Ahmed Nisham, was apprehended at Chennai International Airport while attempting to flee to Egypt after allegedly defrauding a Haryana woman of several lakh rupees by a ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to officials, Nisham, a resident of Malappuram, posing as a ‘senior government official’, contacted the victim woman over the phone. He claimed that the woman was actively involved in a ‘cryptocurrency fraud’ and demanded money to relieve her from the case.

Only after transferring the money, the woman, a Gurugram resident realised that she was cheated and filed a formal complaint on January 31 at the Gurugram Cyber Crime Police Station in Haryana.

The Gurugram Cyber Crime Branch declared Nisham a wanted absconder and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) across all international airports.

Nisham's plan to flee to Egypt via Dubai unravelled at Chennai Airport on Friday. During routine immigration checks, authorities flagged his documents, identifying him as the suspect linked to the LOC. He was immediately detained.

A team from the Gurugram Cyber Crime Police Station landed in Chennai and arrested Nisham. They escorted him back to Haryana for further legal proceedings.