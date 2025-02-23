Kerala man arrested at Chennai airport for Instagram fraud, attempted escape to Egypt

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man from Kerala, Ahmed Nisham, was apprehended at Chennai International Airport while attempting to flee to Egypt after allegedly defrauding a North Indian woman of several lakhs of rupees through an Instagram scam. The arrest followed a coordinated effort by immigration authorities and Haryana Police, marking a significant breakthrough in a cybercrime case that had evaded breakthrough for months.

According to officials, Nisham, a resident of Malappuram, Kerala, posed as a "senior government official" on Instagram and befriended the victim. Over time, he gained her trust and manipulated her into transferring substantial sums of money, amounting to several lakh rupees. The woman, hailing from a northern state, filed a formal complaint on January 31 at the Gurugram Cyber Crime Police Station in Haryana, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections.

After the complaint, the Gurugram Cyber Crime Branch declared Nisham a wanted absconder and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) across all international airports to prevent his escape. Despite efforts to evade arrest, Nisham’s plan to flee to Egypt via Dubai unraveled at Chennai Airport on Friday . During routine immigration checks, authorities flagged his documents, identifying him as the suspect linked to the LOC. His flight was immediately canceled, and he was detained in a holding area.

Upon receiving alerts from Chennai immigration officials, a team from the Gurugram Cyber Crime Police Station swiftly traveled to Chennai via Delhi. They formally arrested Nisham and escorted him back to Haryana on a flight from Chennai to Delhi, en route to Gurugram for further legal proceedings.

The case remains under investigation as police work to trace the defrauded funds and examine Nisham’s potential involvement in other scams.