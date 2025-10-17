Kenyan woman protests in Chennai, demands repatriation

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old Kenyan woman staged a protest outside the city's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Thursday, demanding immediate repatriation after her visa expired.

The woman, Vernico, who had been living in Tambaram on an expired tourist visa, found her overstay complicated the process of securing new travel documents. Out of frustration with the delays, she demonstrated outside the FRRO office in Nungambakkam.

Police and immigration officials intervened, calming the situation and collecting her details. Authorities have now begun formal procedures to verify her records and coordinate with Kenyan officials to facilitate her return. "We are working to arrange her repatriation at the earliest," an official stated.