Keep pets hydrated, shampoo-cleaned, says Veterinarians

CHENNAI: Summer heat affects your pets in more ways than you can imagine. Veterinarians and activists advise pet owners to monitor the animals and keep them hydrated as much as possible.

“One of the major issues pets like cats and dogs face during summer is heatstroke. In many cases, when owners take the pet to shops or other places, they are left outside or inside the cars. This exposes them to heat and high humidity, which puts them at risk of heat stroke,” said Dr G Vijayakumar, head of clinics, Madras Veterinary College (MVC).

Pets, like babies, must never be left alone in a car. They must always have a caregiver in the vehicle.

Normally, MVC receives 275 cases of dog and cat diseases every day. During summer, the number increases by around 5%. “It’s mostly students, who have holidays, bringing their puppies for vaccination or other check-ups as it’s convenient for them,” Vijayakumar added.

Much like humans, the main issue faced by pets is dehydration. Proper drinking water and nutritious food must be provided to prevent heat stroke. “A heat stroke can be fatal to pets – they collapse suddenly and cannot be saved,” said Dr Priya Vinnarasi, veterinary assistant surgeon, GCC.

Another issue is the quick spread of ticks that leads to several parasitic infections. “It’s preventable through medication. Or, take your pet to a veterinarian and have it shampoo-cleaned,” she added. “There’s heavy dust in summer, which causes allergies leading to respiratory and skin diseases. Some animals will also have sun burns.”

“Pets cannot be left chained for 24 hours. It would be better if a water bowl is kept outside the house for stray animals to be hydrated,” said Sai Vignesh, an animal rights activist.

Several NGOs and residents’ welfare associations also keep a water bowl outside the premises for stray birds and animals.