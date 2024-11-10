Kasimedu fishermen net a suprise 'catch': a piece from a rocket launcher

CHENNAI: A projectile that seems to be a discarded part of a rocket launcher was caught in a Kasimedu fisherman’s net near Nellore on Friday. The object has been handed over to the local police.

According to police, a group of fishermen from Kasimedu left the harbour on October 24 for deep sea fishing, and on November 5 the discarded projectile was caught in their net. The fishermen carried it with them on the boat, even though it had damaged their nets, and on reaching Chennai, handed it over to the police.

The boat is owned by a Kasimedu resident Dinesh Kumar. A team from the fisheries department and the police inspected the projectile brought by the fishermen, said the police sources, adding they also checked with the Navy and Coast Guard personnel to check if the discarded part belonged to them.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the projectile belonged to a private aerospace firm. Police suspect the object may have fallen into the sea during testing.

The Fishing Harbour police are investigating further.