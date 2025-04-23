Karuna Club’s annual convention held

CHENNAI: The 26th Karuna Club annual convention was held at LM Dadha Senior Secondary School.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sajjan Jain, President, Karuna International, Chennai Kendra, Gyanchand Kothari, Chairman, Mahavir International Chennai Metro, Suresh Kankaria, Vice President, Karuna International and other members from the ladies wing.

The convention served as a platform to reinforce the core values of Karuna (compassion), kindness, and ethical living, emphasising the importance of empathy and service in today’s world.

The speakers delivered inspiring messages on non-violence, kindness towards all living beings, and the role of education in nurturing compassionate individuals.

The memorable event reinforced the spirit of kindness and ethical responsibility among all attendees.