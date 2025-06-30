Karaikudi jeweller alleges kidnap-robbery in near Egmore railway station; probe under way

CHENNAI: The city police are investigating a complaint from a 64-year-old jeweller from Karaikudi who was allegedly kidnapped by a gang in a car near Egmore railway station and robbed of Rs 31.3 lakh cash and valuables, including 16 sovereigns of gold and 1.25 kg of silver articles, he was carrying.

The police sources said that the complainant, R Ravichandran, runs a jewellery store in his hometown. He had come to the city last week to buy new jewellery for his store. After the purchase, he had booked a private bus to his hometown and was waiting to board the bus on Sunday night, when a gang bundled him up in a car.

They snatched the cash bag and jewellery from Ravichandran and assaulted him repeatedly. The gang pushed the elderly man off the vehicle near Porur and fled.

Based on a complaint from the jeweller, Egmore police have registered a case and have begun investigations. Police are perusing the CCTV footage near the spot from where Ravichandran was kidnapped and those along the route to ascertain the identity of the suspects.