Kapaleeswarar temple receives bomb threat via email

CHENNAI: An email bomb threat was issued to the management of Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, which triggered a search operation in the temple premises on Wednesday. The threat was declared a hoax.

According to police sources, the temple management alerted the city police on receiving the email, which warned of explosives placed inside the temple premises.

Personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were pressed into action, and the personnel swept the temple premises extensively and declared it a hoax threat.

Police have registered a case and have begun efforts to track down the person who sent the threatening mail.