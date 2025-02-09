Kannagi Nagar residents protest as unborn baby dies enroute to PHC 20 km away from locality

CHENNAI: Residents of Kannagi Nagar protested in front of an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Saturday, after a pregnant woman was asked to visit a government hospital 20 km away since there were no doctors available. By the time they reached the hospital, the unborn baby had died.

Relatives of the woman, along with residents sat in front of the UPHC, and demanded the State government to appoint doctors or shut down the centre in the locality.

On Saturday, around 2.30 am, Preethika was in pain, and her husband Augustine made an emergency call to 108. “Since the ambulance was delayed, she was taken to a nearby 24-hour UPHC in Kannagi Nagar in an auto. But the staff there told us that the doctor was not available to deliver the baby. My wife began bleeding, so they said a scan was required, and made my wife walk to the lift as no stretcher was available. At the scan, a nurse advised us to go to Gosha Hospital, stating that the baby was fine,” said Augustine.

Following this, he arranged for another ambulance and transported her to Gosha Hospital – 20 km away from their area. Upon arrival, the doctors reportedly said that the baby had died on the way. Augustine, shocked and grieving over the loss of his child, began a protest along with his relatives and residents of Kannagi Nagar in front of the UPHC.

L Manikandan, a resident, said, “In the morning, doctors are available only for a few hours. They don’t diagnose patients or even prescribe medicines. How can it be suitable to treat emergency cases? We’ve raised the issue to the ward councillor many times. Though she had escalated the matter to the higher authorities, nothing has been done so far.”

During the council meeting held in December 2024, Councillor Ashwini Karuna of Ward 196 had highlighted it, and said: “A doctor is available on duty for a day. The next day, he/she is assigned to work at another hospital.”

Following this, Mayor R Priya on February 6 responded that there was a doctor available on duty at the Kannagi Nagar UPHC. “When the doctor does night duty, they are given an off the next day, but another medical officer from a different centre is assigned for that day. Steps are being taken to fill the vacant positions in the centre.”