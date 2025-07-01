Kanchi engineer-turned-food deliver agent tries chain snatching to recover wife's pledged jewels

CHENNAI: An engineer-turned-businessman, who suffered losses and became a food deliver agent to earn a living, attempted to snatch a chain from a woman in Kolathur three days ago so that he could recover his wife’s jewellery that he had pledged.

But his desperate attempt was unsuccessful, as the victim held on to her chain and the accused, Mohammed Ansari (30), a resident of Kancheepuram, was arrested by the Kolathur police after poring over CCTV footage.

On June 29, V Valarmathi (52) of Poompuhar Nagar in Kolathur was walking in her neighbourhood when the accused started to trail her in his two-wheeler. He tried to snatch her chain, but Valarmathi held onto the chain and raised alarms. Scared by the turn of events, the accused abandoned his plan and fled on his two-wheeler.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Kolathur police registered a case and began investigations. The officials zeroed in on the suspect's motorbike with the help of CCTV footage and questioned him. During the inquiry, Ansari confessed to his attempt to snatch the woman’s chain and claimed that he resorted to criminal activity to recover his wife's pledged jewels.

Ansari is a civil engineer who was running a business. Due to losses in his venture, Ansari had pledged his wife's jewels and was managing his family by working as a food delivery agent, police said.

As his wife kept asking him about the pledged jewels, Ansari plotted the chain snatching but was unsuccessful in his first attempt itself.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.