Kancheepuram woman, 59, ropes in lover to tie her up, steal mother-in-law’s gold

CHENNAI: Police in Kundrathur have uncovered a staged robbery in which a 59-year-old woman allegedly enlisted her 35-year-old lover to steal jewellery from her 88-year-old mother-in-law.

According to police, Rajendran of Manikandan Nagar, Gandhi Salai, lives with his wife Abitha (59) and his mother Valliammal (88). Two nights ago, while Rajendran stayed overnight at his workplace, an intruder entered their home, tied up Abitha and Valliammal, and fled with 11 sovereigns of gold. A complaint was lodged at Kundrathur police station, said a Maalaimalar report.

During questioning, investigators found that Abitha had allegedly called her lover, whom she got acquainted with during frequent visits to a nearby temple to carry out the theft. She is said to have told him that the jewellery was kept by her mother-in-law and informed him when her husband would be away. To avoid suspicion, she allegedly asked the man to tie her up as well before escaping.

Police noted inconsistencies, only Valliammal had injuries, while Abitha had none, and her statements were contradictory. CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows Abitha speaking with the suspect around the time of the incident. Officers also learned of a similar jewellery snatching earlier that was not reported after Abitha allegedly shielded the same man.

Abitha has been detained and questioned. The alleged accomplice is on the run, and police have launched a search.