Kancheepuram: Nephew murders woman over land dispute

CHENNAI: A long-standing land dispute between two families resulted in murder after a 45-year-old woman was hacked to death by her nephew in Kancheepuram, on Thursday.

The victim, Sumathi, lived with her husband, Thulasi, in Nallur village near Vaiyavur in Kancheepuram. At the rear portion of their property, Thulasi's brother Subramanian is residing with his family. Police sources said both families had not been on good terms for years over the division of ancestral property and used to have frequent quarrels.

On Thursday morning, Sumathi was standing near the gate of her house when Subramanian's son, Durai, allegedly attacked her with a sickle. Even as she collapsed after sustaining multiple deep cut injuries, Durai fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, the Kancheepuram taluk police rushed to the spot and took Sumathi to Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab Durai who is absconding.